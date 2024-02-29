 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lizzo took to her social media after Jennifer Lopez's casting director said she said no to a cameo

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary

Lizzo has finally cleared up the miscommunication between her and Jennifer Lopez.

Amid the fresh release of the pop star's documentaries This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a fresh claim emerged which pointed the finger towards the rapper for not agreeing to a cameo in one of the projects.

The claim was made by the documentaries’ casting director Nancy Nayor who talked about how hard it is to secure appearances from A-list celebrities like Lizzo, Jane Fonda, Taylor Swift, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and more artists who cannot commit because of their busy schedules.

However, the Truth Hurts hitmaker took to TikTok this week to address the misunderstanding as she says: "Ain't nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me. Jlo I love you."

Among the star-studded celebrities that did appear in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story were Jane Fonda, Derek Hough, Trevor Jackson, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lewis, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras.

