Millie Bobby Brown was earlier praised for her 'brilliant' work in the Netflix fantasy movie 'Damsel'

Photo: Millie Bobby Brown hailed by co-star amid 'Damsel' release

Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly won hearts with her work in the upcoming movie Damsel.

As fans will know, the latest work of the Stranger Things hitmaker is set to release on 8th March, which is also International Women’s Day.

Ahead of this movie’s release, Millie’s co-star Robin Wright, who plays Princess Elodie’s evil mother-in-law in the movie, heaped praise for the 20-year-old actress.

During the star’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked to weigh in on her work experience with Angela Bassett and Millie in the Netflix fantasy movie.

In response, Robin simply remarked, “They were both amazing.”

She went to mention, “That Millie is a little powerhouse,” to which Fallon agreed by noting, “Yeah, she’s good. She’s very cool,” and they moved to a new topic.

The acknowledgement comes after an interview last month, the movie’s director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo also spoke highly of Millie and her performance.

He went on to claim that the British actress was able to pull off this ‘tough’ character with an “exceptional” brilliance after which he concluded the chat.