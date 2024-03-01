 
menu
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Millie Bobby Brown hailed by co-star amid 'Damsel' release

Millie Bobby Brown was earlier praised for her 'brilliant' work in the Netflix fantasy movie 'Damsel'

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, March 01, 2024

Photo: Millie Bobby Brown hailed by co-star amid Damsel release
Photo: Millie Bobby Brown hailed by co-star amid 'Damsel' release

Millie Bobby Brown has seemingly won hearts with her work in the upcoming movie Damsel.

As fans will know, the latest work of the Stranger Things hitmaker is set to release on 8th March, which is also International Women’s Day.

Ahead of this movie’s release, Millie’s co-star Robin Wright, who plays Princess Elodie’s evil mother-in-law in the movie, heaped praise for the 20-year-old actress.

During the star’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she was asked to weigh in on her work experience with Angela Bassett and Millie in the Netflix fantasy movie.

In response, Robin simply remarked, “They were both amazing.”

She went to mention, “That Millie is a little powerhouse,” to which Fallon agreed by noting, “Yeah, she’s good. She’s very cool,” and they moved to a new topic.

The acknowledgement comes after an interview last month, the movie’s director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo also spoke highly of Millie and her performance.

He went on to claim that the British actress was able to pull off this ‘tough’ character with an “exceptional” brilliance after which he concluded the chat. 

Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on
Prince Harry has no ‘friends or family left' to lean on
Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness video
Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Tom Hiddleston delivers touching speech on behalf of King Charles
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'
Dr Shola slams ruling in Prince Harry's legal fight for police protection: 'Shameful & Prejudiced'
Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans react video
Kate Middleton latest health update: Royal fans react
Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality'
Prince Harry branded ‘maawkish, viscous in sentimentality'
Jennifer Garner reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new love album about Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new love album about Ben Affleck
Prince Harry receives another stark warning over 'hugely foolish mistake'
Prince Harry receives another stark warning over 'hugely foolish mistake'
‘Powerhouse' Travis Kelce vows to protect Taylor Swift?
‘Powerhouse' Travis Kelce vows to protect Taylor Swift?
Arden Cho elated to reunite with former co star C.S. Lee for Avatar
Arden Cho elated to reunite with former co star C.S. Lee for Avatar
Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana
Charles Spencer reveals 'main wish' of Princess Diana