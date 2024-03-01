 
Friday, March 01, 2024
Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood

Katy Perry founded the 'Fireworks Foundation' in 2018 which was named after her hit song 'Fireworks'

Photo: Katy Perry makes shock admission about childhood
Katy Perry got candid about her financial struggles before becoming a music icon.

As fans will know, the judge of American idol initiated the Firework Foundation in 2018 with a mission “to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts” alongside her sister Angela Lerche, who serves as the president for the same.

In a recent confessional, the Roar songstress weighed in on her inspiration behind this not-for profit arts organization and opened up about seeing financial struggles during childhood.

As per a new report of OK! Magazine, the 39-year-old pop-star spoke about relying on “foodstamps “and “foodbanks” to fill her empty stomach.

Katy went on to address, "You want to talk about busking in the street as a teenager, hoping to make $20 to cover yourself, I can talk about that too."

During this chat, Katy’s sister Angela Lerche also mentioned that their organization aims to recognize underprivileged children that they "didn't come from anything" so that they make use of their hidden talent like her sister did.

Speaking of the kids at Camp Firework, Katy dished, "I'm up with them in the morning, and they're throwing whipped cream on me in the evening."

She concluded the chat by saying, "The kids know me as the girl that sang 'Roar' or 'Dark Horse,' but I hope [by the end] they [think], 'I too can live out my dreams like Katy Perry. She's just like me, in a lot of goofy ways.'"

