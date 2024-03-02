Did Kim Kardashian give up law career because it was ‘challenging'? Report

Kim Kardashian has apparently backed out of a career in law after facing hurdles

SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian has given up her career in law to prioritize other aspects of life, like her business and family.

Kim decided to peruse law driven by her passion for prison reforms and to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian. However, new reports claim that the reality star has given up the ambition to become a lawyer after struggling with the tough curriculum and demands of her personal life.

Now, PR expert Mayah Riaz is weighing in on the reasons Kim quit law studies, saying, “Only Kim will know if the decision to give up law is right for her - and as she has come to this decision, it seems it is the right one for her. On one hand it could be seen as a setback or failure, especially considering the public statements she made about her passion for pushing for prison reform.”

"It's no secret that she found the study process tedious and challenging, and there's something to be said about prioritising mental well-being and avoiding burnout," she added to he Mirror.

Mayah said Kim can still carry on with her goal to bring about prison reforms and honor her father’s memory.

"In terms of her father's memory, Kim will have no doubt felt disappointment and sadness about having to give up her law journey,” she said. “But I would suggest that she remembers that honouring someone's memory can take many forms and she can continue to support prison reform efforts through other means.”

Mayah suggested a number of ways for Kim Kardashian to continue with her goals, saying, "She has a huge platform which she can use to raise awareness or could financially supporting relevant organisation - and that too can be in her father's memory. I don't think this will have a negative impact on Kim's image and reputation. She has given it a go and now won't be wondering 'what if' when she looks back at this period."