Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends

Katie Holmes’ lawyer says she's not dependent on Tom Cruise's child support sum

Katie Holmes’ lawyer has hit back on claims that the actress was living off ex-husband Tom Cruise’s child support money and is ‘desperate’ for money as child support comes to an end.

Jonathan W. Wolfe, Esq., Holmes' attorney scoffed at the previous reports, saying, "The story is riddled with falsehood. One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."

Holmes was married to Mission: Impossible star Cruise from 2006 to 2012, with the couple welcoming their daughter Suri in 2006. Since their divorce, Cruise has supported his ex-wife and daughter with a $400k annual payment. However, the child support will come to an end as their daughter turns 18 on April 18.

On the professional front, the Dawson’s Creek actress has recently starred in Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream, Alone Together in 2022, and Rare Objects in 2023.

Insiders previously claimed that Holmes is scraping for work as the child support nears its end.

"For years, Katie's enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, thanks to Tom's consistent support. But as their child nears adulthood, both mother and daughter are facing an uncertain future," the source said. "It's a terrifying prospect — going from an amazing standard of living to a question mark overnight!"

"Dawson's Creek royalties don't hold a candle to what Mission: Impossible generates!" they added. "She's actively looking for roles and is eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time. And don't forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed — it's set to expire, too. If things get tough, Katie could cash in by penning a tell-all book!"