Kim Kardashian issued parenting advice over Kanye West

Kanye West asked his former wife Kim Kardashian to take their four children out of the 'fake school'

Kim Kardashian reportedly received a new suggestion by Jennelle Evans, who is popular for her role in Teen Moms.

Breaking silence on the post-marital troubles of the fashion mogul with her ex-husband Kanye West, the actress advised her to keep their disagreements low key instead of revealing everything for the public eye.

Jenelle shared her response to a news post about the SKIMS founder and controversial rapper by writing, “Can’t believe I’m giving advice right now.”

She also added, “Kim what you need to do is have the custody order amended and add ‘Neither party can speak badly about each other in the presence of the children or on the internet.’”

In conclusion of her post, Jenelle also disclosed, “It’s in the order with my younger son.”

For the unversed, Janelle’s comment came after TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian was “frustrated” after seeing Kanye’s post where he asked her to take their kids out of the school Sierra Canyon.

"Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children," the insider mentioned a few days back.