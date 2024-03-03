Sam Asghari and Britney Spears divorced after one year of marriage

Photo: Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari opened up about his life after parting ways from the singer.

As fans will know, the fitness trainer’s marriage with the Toxic hitmaker lasted for almost a year before he filed for divorce in August 2023.

After their split, recently, Sam, who is soon turning 30, his newest approach to life with People Magazine.

Speaking about his past experience, Sam revealed, “I always have the most positive mindset about life.”

He went on to explain, “My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today,” adding, “I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past.”

“I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful,” he even added.

In the same chat, he confirmed that he was not dating anyone at the moment and the only woman in his life was Porsha, his Doberman.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam talked about his marriage with the Princess of Pop.

Claiming that he will never “talk bad” about his former wife, the fitness trainer addressed, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life.”

“And that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he concluded.