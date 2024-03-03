 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears divorced after one year of marriage

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split
Photo: Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari opened up about his life after parting ways from the singer.

As fans will know, the fitness trainer’s marriage with the Toxic hitmaker lasted for almost a year before he filed for divorce in August 2023.

After their split, recently, Sam, who is soon turning 30, his newest approach to life with People Magazine.

Speaking about his past experience, Sam revealed, “I always have the most positive mindset about life.”

He went on to explain, “My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today,” adding, “I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past.”

“I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful,” he even added.

In the same chat, he confirmed that he was not dating anyone at the moment and the only woman in his life was Porsha, his Doberman. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam talked about his marriage with the Princess of Pop.

Claiming that he will never “talk bad” about his former wife, the fitness trainer addressed, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life.”

“And that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he concluded. 

Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows video
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations