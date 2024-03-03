 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert

Prince Harry is mulling to make a bold move after visiting King Charles last month

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince Harry is due to visit the United Kingdom soon.

A royal expert weighed in on his opinion after the Duke of Sussex embarked on a one-day visit to London after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

While Harry did confirm that he’ll be returning to his home country soon in an interview back then, he did not disclose the dates.

A royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror that his return could be "fairly soon” as he wants to prove to the world that “he is a caring member of the Royal Family."

"The fact that he lost his High Court challenge will definitely make him think twice about coming back to the UK, but on the other hand, he feels under enormous pressure to show the world that he is a caring member of the Royal Family,” the expert claimed.

Tom further added that Harry is bound to make it happen even if his wife Meghan Markle disapproves of it.

“The key thing is that it will look terrible if Harry doesn't visit his father again - and fairly soon - because Harry and Meghan have made being caring and sharing a central part of their mission, their brand. How will it look if Harry cares about injured soldiers but doesn't seem to care much about his stricken father?" he explained.

