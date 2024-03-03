Reports suggest promoters are unwelcome to Kanye West's bid to perform in Europe

Europe shuts door on Kanye West despite hit album?

It seems Kanye West will not be seen on big, large stages in any of the major European stadiums at any time soon as the rapper reportedly received no from everyone for performing the latest hit album, Vultures 1.



The report suggests the 46-year-old sought out key promotors in different European cities, including Madrid, Berlin, Cologne and Munich, for accessing the venues.

But, according to The U.S. Sun, the Power hitmaker received a resounding no from everyone to showcase his new album due to his controversial image.

"It will be very, very hard for Ye to perform in Europe," the mole squealed. "His reputation and the controversies in the last few years are the main reason for this."



Delivery the last blow, the insider told the outlet, "Now almost no companies that manage arenas or stadiums want to allow him to do shows on their venues."

Not to mention, the organisers received backlash from a recent listening party to the album in Paris, where Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign were missing from the action.

In the meantime, Kanye is set to hit the Rolling Loud festival stage in California on March 14.