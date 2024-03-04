Ben Affleck reacts as Jennifer Lopez shares their private letters

Ben Affleck reveals how he reacted upon learning that Jennifer Lopez has shared their love letters with musicians

Ben Affleck was “taken aback” after learning that Jennifer Lopez had shared their private love letters with musicians knowing how protective he is of his privacy.



The Air director and actor talked about how JLo shared their love letters with musicians and songwriters to create her album The Is Me… Now in Lopez’s new doc The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Affleck said he was “taken aback” when he learned she had shown the letters to others. "I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all these letters?’" he recalled.

"And they were like, ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’" Affleck added.

However, he “adjusted” with his wife’s wishes. "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," he explained.

Affleck continued. "They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things.”

“Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me.”

Somewhere else, Lopez disclosed that Affleck had preserved all of their written exchanges throughout the years, even during his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

"This book is a book Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together. It is every letter and every email that we wrote to each other from 20 years ago and today," she revealed.