Cher to receive iHeartRadio icon honour in star-studded tribute

Cher would be honoured by the iHeartRadio Music Awards show with this year’s Icon Award, along with a musical tribute from A-list artists, to acknowledge her contributions in the music industry.

In addition to the tribute arranged for the Believe singer, the show also revealed that Cher would be receiving the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The show’s press release stated that the award would be presented to Cher for "honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades.”

Cher has garnered several accolades including the Emmy, Oscar and Grammy awards, selling over 100 million records throughout her musical career.

The 77-year-old music icon also stands unparalleled as the only artist to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards also announced the first round of their star-studded performers who would take the stage at the upcoming ceremony to be held on April 1, 2024.

Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae are all set to perform during the live telecast of the event to be held in the forthcoming month.