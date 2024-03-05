Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good make red carpet couple debut

 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attended the African-American Film Critics Association event

Eloise Wells Morin

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good just made their public appearance as a couple for the first time after the Creed III star’s verdict.

As reported by PEOPLE, couple made their event debut on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the 7th annual African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.

Majors and Good were photographed at the event as they smiled together, posing for photos on the red carpet of the luncheon.

Their public outing comes more than two months after the 34-year-old star was deemed guilty in the court of law for assault and harassment.

Majors was asked of how he and his girlfriend were doing to which he told the outlet, "In love. We're doing good, thanks for asking."

While the 42-year-old actress added, "We're doing great. God's good."

Jonathan Majors was declared guilty in December, of the charges for misdemeanor assault in the third degree as well as recklessly causing physical injury, in a domestic violence case related former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

