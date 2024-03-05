 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Will Smith unveils exciting news about 'Bad Boys 4'

Will Smith drops new update on the upcoming action-comedy Bad Boys 4 and reveals first look at the detectives

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set for another thrilling ride as the former announced a release date for the eagerly awaited Bad Boys 4

Smith, known for portraying Dete­ctive Mike Lowery in Miami-Dade­ Police Department alongside­ Martin Lawrence as Dete­ctive Marcus Burnett, shared an exciting news and thrilled fans with a sneak peek.

Taking to his Instagram, the Men in Black alum revealed the first glimpse into the movie and provided a thrilling update. Smith shared a picture with his co-star Martin fist-bumping, as they stand in front of the Ferris wheel at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Confirming the official release date for the movie, he captioned, “WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!”.

The ­I Am Legend star's post was celebrate­d as fans commented Bad Boys' lyrics by Bob Marley, a song from the­ first movie.

Kicking off in 1995, the Bad Boys film series expanded the franchise with two movies released in 2003 and 2020. It focuses on the adventures of two best friends and detectives, Lawrence and Burnett, as they navigate drug problems in the city.

Before Smith, the Ammo team also shared the first look into their respective roles as Captain Rita Secada (Paola Núñez) shared a picture with Kelly (Venessa Hudgens) and tech expert Dorn (Alexander Ludwig). 

The picture caught the eye of Smith as he commented “Squad!!”, under the post.

Bad Boys 4 also stars Melanie Liburd, Eric Dane and Loan Gruffudd.

