Tuesday, March 05, 2024
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn

Ashley Benson has been spotted with her newborn for the first time in Los Angeles on Monday

'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn

The Pretty Little Liars actor enjoyed an afternoon stroll with her bundle of joy and her husband Brandon Davis, 43, (the grandson of late billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis,) in the tony suburb of Brentwood.

Ashley was dressed in a subtly stylish brown jacket and a pair of crème pants concealed her face with dark sunglasses, and she warmly enveloped her baby girl in a pink blanket, holding her gently during their public outing.

Ashley announced the arrival of her first child on March 1, through an Instagram story, and captioned it with a pink heart emoji. 

For those unversed she married Brandon in the year 2023.

Benson, who also starred in Spring Breakers, Pixels and Wilderness, announced her engagement to Davis in July, 2023 through Instagram post and confirmed her pregnancy in November,2023.

She kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight, while talking for Lady Gunn's January cover story she said, “I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion. It’s very lonely and you just feel judged. It’s really hard,” 

