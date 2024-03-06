 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Sofia Richie shows off her baby bump: Pic

Sofia Richie appears to be beaming as she sports a pregnancy look for fans on social media

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Sofia has been very open about her pregnancy and has often shared thoughts about the challenges she faces. 

From wanting to avoid stretch marks to incorporating different strategies for an easier post-partum, the star has weighed in on it all.

The star weighed in on everything during one of her most recent posts to social media. 

The post in question has been shared to Instagram Stories and includes a candid snap of Sofia in a grey t-shirt, right infront of her sink, with her belly out for display. 

The post also had the words “Morning from us," written across the image.

This snap has come shortly after Sofia took to TikTok to share what her thoughts are on pregnancy and stretch marks.

In the video she even began by saying, "I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent." 

@sofiarichiegrainge

My must have pregnancy essentials ????

♬ original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge

"So my doctor, when I first found out I was pregnant, she was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I am obsessed. I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."

