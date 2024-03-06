Ed Sheeran reveals Shape of You was originally with Rihanna in mind

Ed Sheeran gushes about Rihanna

Ed Sheeran commemorated the seventh anniversary of his blockbuster album Divide and shared the insights of his mega hit song Shape of You. He gave special shout out to Rihanna for her inspiration on the track.

Ed marked the celebration by sharing a series of nostalgic photographs on Instagram, including moments from the album's release and after its success.

Sheeran captioned the picture with RiRi, “At the Grammys telling Rihanna Shape of You was originally with her in mind,” and the post also included captions for every single snap Ed shared.

This is not the first time the British artist has revealed Shape of You was originally for Rihanna but fans could not believe it.

So much so that one wrote, “I love this, thanks for sharing (love emoji). P.S.: I love Rihanna but thank goodness you kept shape of you!! (emoji),” and another fan commented, “Game changing album (three divide emojis).” (sic)



Shape of You was released in January 2017, along with Castle On The Hill, hit the Number 1 around the world.

Back in 2017 in a BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show interview, Ed revealed the insights of the hit song and he found himself drawn into the creation of a track that he initially envisioned for Rihanna.

As the lyrics, including the mention of 'putting Van the Man on the jukebox,' unfolded, Sheeran realized it might not be the perfect fit for Rihanna, so he kept it to himself.

Ed Sheeran is currently on a tour in Asia, and he is celebrating his album's anniversary by gifting signed copies to his few fans in record stores across Jakarta, Indonesia.