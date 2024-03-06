Selena Gomez shifts focus to acting career after retirement speculations from music industry

Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career

Selena Gomez recently recently brought up he­r plans to retire from the music world and revealed her priorities.

Previously, her comments about retiring afte­r her next album sent fans into a commotion, however, the singer has since clarified her true intentions.

During a conversation with Rolling Stones, Gomez revealed she is ready to embrace this new chapter in life and take a break from music, she shared, “I think it's natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy.”

Admitting her interest in the realms of Tv and movies, she added, “I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven't done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space”

Selena also addressed speculation of her retirement and continued, “It's not that it's ‘no, never’ to music, it's more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that”, confessing that she intends to transition from music to acting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Love On singer has made her debut in the entertainment sector in 2002 as a child actress in Barney and Friends.

The 31-year-old songwriter then took on the lead role of Alex Cooper in the Disney Channel series Wizard of Waverly Place, from 2007 to 20012.

She also has remarkable films to her credits such as Monte Carlo, Another Cinderella Story and Spring Breakers.

Selena is now currently working on the fourth season of her hit series Only Murders in the Building, a comedy drama for which she received a nod from the Golden Globes, Prime Time Emmy award and won a Satellite award for her exceptional performance in the series.