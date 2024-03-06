Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser

Zayn Malik released a teaser for his highly awaited album on March 8, 2024

Zayn Malik just gave insights into his highly anticipated album, after a hiatus of almost 3 years, through a reflective teaser.



The Dusk till Dawn singer took to his official Instagram account to upload a narrative video that hinted at the theme of his forthcoming album, after archiving all his entire feed on the platform.

In the uploaded teaser, Malik can be heard saying, “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being.”

“My ambitions, my fears…and for them to have a connection with that. And that’s why it’s so raw, you know, it’s just me writing this. I didn’t want anybody else to be in between me and the music and the people listening to it,” the Pillow Talk crooner further stated.

“the zrought is over,” the caption of the video featuring random snippets of him and his furry friend read.

Towards the closing seconds of the video, Zayn Malik also offered a sneak peek into his supposed lead single of the upcoming album, that remains untitled for now.