Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘quote frankly wrong' over security claims: Royal butler

Prince Harry claims of not knowing about security protocol shunned

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Prince Harry’s statement that decision about his security was done without his consent and knowledge has been called out by a former royal staff member.

Ex Royal butler, Paul Burrell tells GB News that is it best that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle “would stay in America because if you stayed there, you wouldn't have to suffer the indignity of coming to Britain".

He then refuted Harry’s statement, noting : "To say now that this was done without his knowledge is quite frankly wrong. It's once again one of Harry's truths and why should the British taxpayer put the bill for the security of an American celebrity visiting Britain."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

