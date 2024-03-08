Akira Toriyama, 'Dragon Ball Z' creator breathes his last at 68

 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Akira Toriyama, the creator of 'Dragon Ball Z' was announced dead on March 7, 2024

Eloise Wells Morin

Akira Toriyama, the renowned creator of the Japanese animated series, Dragon Ball Z passed away at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball Z’s official X account, formerly Twitter, announced the tragic news of his demise on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma,” the note read, explaining how Toriyama passed away due to the building up of blood on the surface of the brain.

The tribute also stated that the Japanese artist “still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm.”

“We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” the statement further read alongside expressing gratitude to those who had supported Toriyama throughout his career.

Akira Toriyama’s family requested for privacy during their time of grief, further urging the manga artist’s fans to refrain from sending flowers or other gifts. They will also not be accepting visitors at this time, according to the announcement.

