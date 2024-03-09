Cillian Murphy attended the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday

Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Cillian Murphy just expressed that the upcoming 2024 Oscars would simply be a time that he wants to enjoy to the fullest.

The 47-year-old Irish actor is one of the nominees in the category of Best Actor at the ceremony for his lead role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the Christopher Nolan directed 2023 hit biopic, Oppenheimer.

Murphy spoke to PEOPLE on Thursday's Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, California, and said, "I just want to go in and have a good time this weekend," referring to the upcoming Sunday’s ceremony.

The Peaky Blinders star also admitted that he has not thought of winning the award nor about where he would keep the trophy, "I haven't thought about that," Murphy said.

He has bagged many previous trophies for the same role, in the Best Actor category, which includes the Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards of 2024.

Cillian Murphy is also known for his roles in the 2002 movie, 28 Days Later, 2005 film, Red Eye and the 2007 motion picture Sunshine.