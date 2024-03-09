 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Cillian Murphy attended the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Cillian Murphy just expressed that the upcoming 2024 Oscars would simply be a time that he wants to enjoy to the fullest.

The 47-year-old Irish actor is one of the nominees in the category of Best Actor at the ceremony for his lead role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the Christopher Nolan directed 2023 hit biopic, Oppenheimer.

Murphy spoke to PEOPLE on Thursday's Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, California, and said, "I just want to go in and have a good time this weekend," referring to the upcoming Sunday’s ceremony.

The Peaky Blinders star also admitted that he has not thought of winning the award nor about where he would keep the trophy, "I haven't thought about that," Murphy said.

He has bagged many previous trophies for the same role, in the Best Actor category, which includes the Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards of 2024.

Cillian Murphy is also known for his roles in the 2002 movie, 28 Days Later, 2005 film, Red Eye and the 2007 motion picture Sunshine.

Selena Gomez ready to take the next step in Benny Blanco romance?
Selena Gomez ready to take the next step in Benny Blanco romance?
Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Tom Brady expected a lifelong marriage with Gisele Bundchen?
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin get cozy stroll: Pic