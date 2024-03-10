Alicia Keys hosted the third edition of her Women to Women summit alongside Pharrell Williams

Alicia Key sparks backlash for hosting women's day event in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys recently drew flak for hosting a Women’s Day summit in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, the 43-year-old singer headlined the third edition of Women to Women summit on Friday where she was also joined by Pharrell Williams and discussed how “women are pushing the culture forward in Saudi Arabia and around the world” in Jeddah.

“I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region,” Alicia kicked off her speech.

“I’m also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women’s Day, it’s the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us,” she added.



However, her efforts sparked backlash from a human rights activist Peter Tatchell who called on the singer to boycott Saudi Arabia as he believes the country restricts women’s activities and persecutes several minority groups.

“No artists should be going to Saudi unless they speak out publicly to demand women’s freedom and an end to other human rights abuses in the country, including the freeing of all political prisoners,” he said.

Peter further added: “It is total hypocrisy for Saudi Arabia to host Alicia Keys for an International Women’s Day event when the regime jails advocates for women’s equality. I’m shocked that she is colluding with this whitewashing of Saudi misogyny.”