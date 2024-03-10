 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Harry Potter' actor Miriam Margolyes gives brutal advice to 'adult fans'

Miriam Margolyes appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2'

Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

'Harry Potter' actor Miriam Margolyes gives brutal advice to 'adult fans'

Harry Potter actor Miriam Margolyes believes that the hype behind the wizard franchise should die down now.

In a recent interview with New Zealand’s 1News, the actress, who played the role of Professor Pomona Sprout in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, said that it's time for the adult fans to take a seat back from the movies.

“They should be over that by now. You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children,” Miriam told the outlet.

She added, “They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, ‘Oh, we’re having a “Harry Potter”-themed wedding,’ and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

While Miriam is grateful for the wonderful experience that the fantasy film brought to her, she still thinks that the glory behind Harry Potters films is over.

Her comments come after last year when she made a similar statement in an interview with Vogue UK, saying that the Harry Potter franchise “doesn’t mean as much to her as it does” to the fans.

“For me, ‘Harry Potter’ wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens,” she had said.

