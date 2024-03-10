Sydney Sweeney discussed what inspires her fashion sense

Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense

Sydney Sweeney just revealed what inspires her impeccable fashion sense and how she ties her outfits together.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the 26-year-old actress expressed her thought process of styling her wardrobe.

"I honestly just vibe with whatever event's going on," Sweeney told the outlet with a smile. "It's always a little bit different," she added.

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up. It's boring to do the same thing over and over again," the Euphoria star further stated.

When inquired if she would be attending the 2024 Met Gala, one of the biggest, star-studded nights of fashion, "Maybe, maybe not," she teased. "I might be working. We're trying to figure it out, so we'll see," Sweeney explained.

Sydney Sweeney has also revealed in a previous interview with Glamour UK that she is often critiqued over her style.

"A lot of times, I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me,” going on to states that she feels “more confident and happy” when Sweeney alters or cuts dresses to fit her physique.