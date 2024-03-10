 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense

Sydney Sweeney discussed what inspires her fashion sense

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense

Sydney Sweeney just revealed what inspires her impeccable fashion sense and how she ties her outfits together.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the 26-year-old actress expressed her thought process of styling her wardrobe.

"I honestly just vibe with whatever event's going on," Sweeney told the outlet with a smile. "It's always a little bit different," she added.

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up. It's boring to do the same thing over and over again," the Euphoria star further stated.

When inquired if she would be attending the 2024 Met Gala, one of the biggest, star-studded nights of fashion, "Maybe, maybe not," she teased. "I might be working. We're trying to figure it out, so we'll see," Sweeney explained.

Sydney Sweeney has also revealed in a previous interview with Glamour UK that she is often critiqued over her style.

"A lot of times, I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me,” going on to states that she feels “more confident and happy” when Sweeney alters or cuts dresses to fit her physique.

Chris Hemsworth dishes details about his new role: ‘This is evil'
Chris Hemsworth dishes details about his new role: ‘This is evil'
Lily Gladstone gets candid about admiration for Cate Blanchett
Lily Gladstone gets candid about admiration for Cate Blanchett
Ariana Grande calls out haters post 'eternal sunshine' release
Ariana Grande calls out haters post 'eternal sunshine' release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘overkill' with Texas BBQ photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘overkill' with Texas BBQ photos
Meghan Markle admits people do not have ‘supportive' partner like Prince Harry
Meghan Markle admits people do not have ‘supportive' partner like Prince Harry
'Harry Potter' actor Miriam Margolyes gives brutal advice to 'adult fans'
'Harry Potter' actor Miriam Margolyes gives brutal advice to 'adult fans'
'The Holdovers' team faces serious accusations ahead of Oscars
'The Holdovers' team faces serious accusations ahead of Oscars
Kristen Stewart decides on 'different ideas for wedding': reveals insider
Kristen Stewart decides on 'different ideas for wedding': reveals insider
Taylor Swift trusts with Travis Kelce's 'tipsy-side': Insider
Taylor Swift trusts with Travis Kelce's 'tipsy-side': Insider
Ryan Gosling gears to perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024
Ryan Gosling gears to perform 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars 2024
Jason Momoa all praises for Lenny Kravitz
Jason Momoa all praises for Lenny Kravitz
Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream: ‘It would mean a lot for him'
Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveals his secret dream: ‘It would mean a lot for him'