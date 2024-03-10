Ariana Madix performed in the Broadway special 'Chicago' earlier this week

Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix received support from her security team as well as her fans who came to see her Broadway performance earlier this week.

In a fan recorded video obtained by PageSix, audience standing in front of the Ambassador Theatre, in New York heard one of the Vanderpump Rules star’s security politely tell the people to not mention her ex-partner, Tom Sandoval.

“Y’all fans of Ariana, right?” the guard asked the rather excited crowd in the video, “Please don’t mention her ex at all. He’s irrelevant. Thank you,” he added.

Fans responded to the request with a cheer along with some claiming they’d “never” do such a thing.

Madix’s fans were waiting for her at the theater’s stage door, where the show’s performers often greet their supporters and sign the Playbill programs.

She is currently starring as Roxie Hart in the Broadway special, Chicago and made her debut for the role on January 29, 2024.

According to Playbill, Madix was scheduled to take the stage in Chicago through March 24, but she extended her time of performance until April 7, 2024.