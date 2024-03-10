 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix performed in the Broadway special 'Chicago' earlier this week

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix received support from her security team as well as her fans who came to see her Broadway performance earlier this week.

In a fan recorded video obtained by PageSix, audience standing in front of the Ambassador Theatre, in New York heard one of the Vanderpump Rules star’s security politely tell the people to not mention her ex-partner, Tom Sandoval.

“Y’all fans of Ariana, right?” the guard asked the rather excited crowd in the video, “Please don’t mention her ex at all. He’s irrelevant. Thank you,” he added.

Fans responded to the request with a cheer along with some claiming they’d “never” do such a thing.

Madix’s fans were waiting for her at the theater’s stage door, where the show’s performers often greet their supporters and sign the Playbill programs.

She is currently starring as Roxie Hart in the Broadway special, Chicago and made her debut for the role on January 29, 2024.

According to Playbill, Madix was scheduled to take the stage in Chicago through March 24, but she extended her time of performance until April 7, 2024.  

King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense