King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

King Charles is remembering his late mother Queen Elizabeth II on Mother's Day. in the U.K.

The King shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother and also took into account people who’s mothers have passed, like himself.

Taking to the official Royal Family X account, he wrote: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8 2022 after a reign of 70 years which made her the longest reigning monarch of the U.K.

King Charles’ wish comes amid his battle with cancer. The King was diagnosed after he had a prostate surgery in January. He stayed at the London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law Princess Kate received her abdominal surgery around the same time. The Princess of Wales stayed at the hospital for nearly two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kate also made a Mother’s Day post and thanked the public for "kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." She also shared a never-before-seen photo with her kids George, Charlotte and Louis.