 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles pays touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

King Charles is honoring his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

King Charles is honoring his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Mothers Day
King Charles is honoring his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

King Charles is remembering his late mother Queen Elizabeth II on Mother's Day. in the U.K.

The King shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother and also took into account people who’s mothers have passed, like himself.

Taking to the official Royal Family X account, he wrote: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8 2022 after a reign of 70 years which made her the longest reigning monarch of the U.K.

King Charles’ wish comes amid his battle with cancer. The King was diagnosed after he had a prostate surgery in January. He stayed at the London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law Princess Kate received her abdominal surgery around the same time. The Princess of Wales stayed at the hospital for nearly two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kate also made a Mother’s Day post and thanked the public for "kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." She also shared a never-before-seen photo with her kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
Zoe Rachel recalls styling 'obsessed' Jennifer Garner for Oscars
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
BTS Jungkook hints at new collab with Jacob Collier?
Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Broadway guard requests fans not mention ex Tom Sandoval
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
King Charles pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Taylor Swift's fans support Travis Kelce amid recent hate
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
BTS V releases 'mysterious' teaser of upcoming song 'Friends'
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Paris Hilton 'so happy' being mom of two reveals sister Nicky
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense
Sydney Sweeney reveals inspiration behind fashion sense