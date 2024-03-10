 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's Princess Kate 'baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying

Meghan Markle’s “baby brain” slur to Princess Kate has resurfaced after she opened up about postpartum bullying

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Meghan Markle’s “baby brain” slur to Princess Kate has resurfaced after she opened up about postpartum bullying
Meghan Markle’s “baby brain” slur to Princess Kate has resurfaced after she opened up about postpartum bullying

Meghan Markle’s “baby brain” comment to Princess Kate has resurfaced after she recently detailed being cyberbullied when she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan was a keynote speaker at the South by Southwest Festival for International Women’s Day. She was joined by Journalist Katie Couric and actress Brooke Shields.

Now, an excerpt from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has resurfaced where he recounted an argument between the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Kate and Prince William.

As per the memoir, Meghan told Kate she had a case of “baby brain" following the birth of Prince Louie. The Princess of Wales took offense at the comment.

"You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!" Kate snapped, demanding an apology.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that Kate clutched the chair so hard that her knuckles turned “white.”

He added that William then pointed at Meghan and said that her "rude" was considered inappropriate in Britain.

"Take your finger out of my face," responded Meghan.

Meanwhile, at the SXSW event, Meghan said: "When you’re a new mom, it’s a really vulnerable time. The effect that social media can have on new mothers, even just the lack of sleep because they spend all this time scrolling, but it can also be really dizzying for them to see this portrayal of motherhood that looks so perfect when we all know it’s not perfect. We all know that it’s messy. I’m fortunate in that, among the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner."

She then praised Prince Harry for being “a hands-on dad” and “such a supporter of me and my family. That I don't take for granted. That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don’t have that same level of support," she continued.

