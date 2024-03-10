Ryan Gosling’s comments related to performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars are fact-checked by two celebrities

No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?

In less than a week, two stars have seemingly disputed Ryan Gosling's comments that he was not invited to perform Barbie’s I’m Just Ken track at the Academy Awards in the first place.



The latest remarks come from the actor’s co-star Margot Robbie, who told Variety, that she did not have to pressure the 47-year-old to peform the Academy-nominated song as he himself “jumped at” the gig.

“He jumped at this,” she continued as the actress gushed over the much-anticipated performance.

“He’s going to crush it. I’m so excited. I think he’s going to be the highlight of the whole night. I think a lot of people are going to be tuning in for this specific performance.”

Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel told Good Morning America that there is no truth in Ryan’s interview with Variety where he claimed, “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” adding, “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

“It's funny 'cause I think Ryan was lying for a couple of months leading up when he was saying, "Oh I haven't been asked to sing,” the Oscar host said.

“That's untrue, he had been asked repeatedly to sing at the Oscars.”