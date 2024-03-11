 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Earlier, Sarah Ferguson said, " I’m grateful for all of the amazing women in my life and remembering all of those who have left their profound light forever in my heart"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt post to mark Mother’s Day

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heartfelt post to mark Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a throwback photo of her mother Susan Barrantes, who died in 1998, and wrote, “Happy mother’s day to my mother, who was a brave and bright soul and who is deeply missed, and to all of the mums out there, including my two amazing daughters that now have children of their own.”

Read More: Piers Morgan makes big claim about Kate Middleton

Sarah, who has been diagnosed with cancer recently, further said: “It is so much fun to watch them grow and to watch you teach them as I had the greatest pleasure of my life teaching you.”

Earlier, on International Women’s Day, Sarah also posted the same photo of her mother and said, “I’m grateful for all of the amazing women in my life and remembering all of those who have left their profound light forever in my heart.”

