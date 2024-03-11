Piers Morgan had advised Kate Middleton to kill the paparazzi market by releasing a picture

Piers Morgan makes big claim about Kate Middleton

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has claimed that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reads his tweets after palace released new photo of the future queen.



Palace issued Kate Middleton’s first photo on social media following her surgery in January.

The photo was posted with Kate Middleton’s sweet message, which reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Shortly after Kate Middleton released her photo, Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter and reshared his tweet from March 5 after the Princess was spotted for the first time.



The tweet reads: “If the Princess of Wales is now well enough to be out and about in a car - which is great news - she should kill the paparazzi market by releasing a picture. Bit absurd that the rest of the world is seeing the TMZ photo, but Brits whose taxes pay for the Royals can’t.”

Reposting the previous tweet, Piers Morgan claimed Kate Middleton reads his tweets.

He tweeted, “Kate reads my tweets.”



