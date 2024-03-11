 
Monday, March 11, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s latest photo with kids to celebrate Mother’s Day

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image

New agencies have withdrawn the latest photograph of Kate Middleton and her kids released by the Kensington Palace to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Amid bizarre speculations about the health concerns of the Princess of Wales, the Palace tried to put an end to rumours by sharing a new photograph of her surrounded by her kids.

The image, posted on their official Instagram account, featured Kate Middleton surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They revealed that the photo was taken at their Windsor home by Prince William as Kate still is in recovery following her abdominal surgery in January.

However, amid concerns the photo seems AI generated, news agencies such as Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and the AFP took the image out of their press collections, stating worries regarding manipulation.

Issuing an official “killing notification” for anyone using the photo, AP said that following a “closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the agency said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

