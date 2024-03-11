 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest

Kate Middleton issues apology over photo scandal after news agency accused Palace of manipulating her photo

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, March 11, 2024

File Footage

Kate Middleton has apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph after major news agencies decided to withdrew it.

The image, featuring Kate with her kids, has been pulled out by new agencies over concerns about it being “manipulated” by the Palace.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Princess of Wales addressed the controversy and apologized for “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

She penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” Kate added.

However, the Princess of Wales failed to convince the public with her apology as it seemed to have failed in making “this bizarre situation any better.”

“Someone in your press office/PR department needs a very constructive 1-2-1 or end of year review,” one user penned. “This has, in absolutely no way whatsoever, made this bizarre situation any better.”

“Literally no one is buying this. I’m genuinely concerned for this woman’s safety and welfare,” another penned.

The social media platform was flooded with memes soon after Kate, the Princess of Wales, dropped the apology.

Take a look: 





Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Kate Middleton personal statement, apology
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
2024 Oscars: ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry honoured during emotional performance
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA video
Lupita Nyong'o cozies up with Joseph Quinn at Oscars after Joshua Jackson PDA
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Oscars 2024: Top 6 fashionable selections of the event
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy video
Kensington Palace fuels Kate Middleton's ‘manipulated' photo controversy
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Kate Middleton breaks silence for first time since photo editing issue
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's brutal jibe at Prince Harry's looks
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles gives major hint at future of his reign amid abdication rumours
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture video
King Charles at risk of losing the public with Kate Middleton's picture
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince William issued stark warning over Kate Middleton latest photo controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning of grave mistake amid UK return
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image
Kate Middleton photo manipulation controversy leads agencies to pull image