Kate Middleton apology over failed Photoshop attempt sparks meme fest

Kate Middleton issues apology over photo scandal after news agency accused Palace of manipulating her photo

File Footage

Kate Middleton has apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph after major news agencies decided to withdrew it.



The image, featuring Kate with her kids, has been pulled out by new agencies over concerns about it being “manipulated” by the Palace.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Princess of Wales addressed the controversy and apologized for “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

She penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” Kate added.

However, the Princess of Wales failed to convince the public with her apology as it seemed to have failed in making “this bizarre situation any better.”

“Someone in your press office/PR department needs a very constructive 1-2-1 or end of year review,” one user penned. “This has, in absolutely no way whatsoever, made this bizarre situation any better.”

“Literally no one is buying this. I’m genuinely concerned for this woman’s safety and welfare,” another penned.

The social media platform was flooded with memes soon after Kate, the Princess of Wales, dropped the apology.

Take a look:















