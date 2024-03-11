North West announced her upcoming debut album, titled, 'Elementary School Drop Out'

North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement

North West just announced she would be releasing her debut album at the age of 10, titled, Elementary School Drop Out.

As reported by DailyMail, North, announced the news of her upcoming album at her father, Kanye West’s, Vulture 2 listening party, held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

“Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Drop Out,” the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian said, on the stage of Footprint Center, in Arizona.

However, North received backlash over the choice of title, as her nod to Kanye's album, The College Dropout, was laid bare.

Many fans took to their X accounts, formerly Twitter, to express their concern over the title of the 10-year-old’s debut album.

“I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school,” a user wrote, while another tweeted, “Hey I think it’s cool she wanna do music. It’s just how is this a good idea to call an album that?”

“Did she actually drop out of elementary school?” a third fan wondered.

North West’s upcoming album is inspired from Kanye’s album, The College Dropout, that sold over four million copies worldwide as well as earning him the rapper three Grammy Awards.