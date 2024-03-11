 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement

North West announced her upcoming debut album, titled, 'Elementary School Drop Out'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement
North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement

North West just announced she would be releasing her debut album at the age of 10, titled, Elementary School Drop Out.

As reported by DailyMail, North, announced the news of her upcoming album at her father, Kanye West’s, Vulture 2 listening party, held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

“Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called Elementary School Drop Out,” the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian said, on the stage of Footprint Center, in Arizona.

However, North received backlash over the choice of title, as her nod to Kanye's album, The College Dropout, was laid bare.

Many fans took to their X accounts, formerly Twitter, to express their concern over the title of the 10-year-old’s debut album.

“I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school,” a user wrote, while another tweeted, “Hey I think it’s cool she wanna do music. It’s just how is this a good idea to call an album that?”

North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement

“Did she actually drop out of elementary school?” a third fan wondered.

North West sparks doubts with debut album announcement

North West’s upcoming album is inspired from Kanye’s album, The College Dropout, that sold over four million copies worldwide as well as earning him the rapper three Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls video
Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Oscar falls
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Meghan Markle's esteem risks being ground into mist
Kanye West revolts against orthodox system of music business? video
Kanye West revolts against orthodox system of music business?
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Meghan Markle urged to find a PR genius to save the last of her brand
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Emma Stone's backstage panic to Oscar win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Kendall Jenner attracts onlookers as she goes black this Oscars
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo video
Piers Morgan advises Princess Kate on how to ‘quell conspiracy' around edited photo
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted
Reason behind Princess Kate's Mother's Day photo touch up predicted