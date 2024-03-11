 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release

Willie Nelson song 'My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys' was released back in 1980

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release

Willie Nelson has created many hits in the genre of country music which includes his classic track, My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys, marking 45 years of its release.

The famous track was featured in the 1979 film, The Electric Horseman, starring the artist himself alongside Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys became Willie’s fifth number one single after it scored the top position in the musical charts and remained amongst the top songs for 14 weeks.

The song’s original version was recorded for the 1976 album titled, Wanted! The Outlaws, with Waylon Jennings doing the lead vocals, however the song gained popularity once Nelson recorded it for the movie.

Sharon Vaughn was the writer of the hot song, who told The Tennessean, in an exclusive conversation that the song had taken her less than 20 minutes to write.

“I was just told to go home and write a cowboy song. Seventeen minutes. I don’t know how I remember that, but from the beginning to the end, it was a gusher, she revealed.

