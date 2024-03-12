Robert Downey Jr. receives warm wishes from Johnny Depp over Oscar win

Robert Downey Jr. Oscar achievement marks another moment of camaraderie between him and Johnny Depp

Robert Downey Jr. receives warm wishes from pal Johnny Depp

Robert Downey Jr. clinched his first-ever Oscar last night and his pal, Johnny Depp, is as excited as everyone for his big win.

The Iron Man star took home his first Academy Award trophy for his incredible performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Taking to his Instagram account, Depp initially posted an edited throwback photo to congratulate his longtime friend on his achievement.

The picture being a photo-shopped version of Downey with Depp instead of then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker.

However soon after realizing the flub, Depp took the story down.

Nonetheless, he later uploaded another story with real images of the two friends at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards to commemorate the Iron Man actor’s victory.

He captioned the story, “Let’s try this again...” above two pictures of the actors, followed by, “Congrats to my dear friend”.

Noteworthy to mention, the two haven’t shared the screen together yet but their friendship is real that dates back to the 1990s.

Robert Downey Jr. also congratulated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after the conclusion of his defamation trial against ex-Amber Heard.

“John, thank God it’s over”, he told Depp over FaceTime.