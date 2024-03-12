 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder

Omid Scobie said, "it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share”

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has slammed palace and royal family after Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Endgame author tweeted, “It’s fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so *if* this was an isolated incident then it would just be an unfortunate error.”

Read More: Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy

He continued, “But with the Palace’s long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share.”

Omid Scobie further warned, “Gaining that back at this point is an almost impossible task.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton receives massive support after apology over photo scandal

Scobie’s remarks came after Kate Middleton issued an apology over Mother’s Day photo scandal, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”


