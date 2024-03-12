Kate Middleton's Mothers Day picture edit gets new update

New details have just emerged regarding Kate Middleton’s Mothers Day image and its editing

Kate Middleton’s intentions and reasons behind editing her image of Prince George, Princess Chalotte and Prince Louis has just been brought to light.



Insight into everything has been shared by an inside source close to The Times.

They began the topic by exposing the real reason and admitted that it was because the Princess was “feeling awful” about the picture.”

Thus she attempted to “make it the best it could be” for the sake of herself and her children.

The insider even went as far as to add that during the entire editing process she was only “thinking of her own children when editing the picture, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes.”

Read More: Kensington Palace issues first statement amid Kate Middleton photo controversy

This comes after numerous media organizations withdrew the image of Kate over concerns it had been manipulated and sparked an apology from the Princess of Wales herself.

The apology in question was shared to Twitter and read, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C.”