Renee Rapp and Towa Bird make red carpet debut as a couple 

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Renee Rapp just made her red carpet with the singer, Towa Bird, at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party held on March 10, 2024.

According to DailyMail, the pair was photographed together at the red carpet of the event as well as inside, holding drinks with their arms wrapped around each other.

It is unknown when the two officially started dating, however, before Rapp and Bird’s hard launch at the event, the Drain Me! crooner has joined the Mean Girls star for her Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

Shedding light on Renee Rapp’s current musical endeavors, the star took a difficult decision of cancelling a show she had scheduled for March 4, 2024, in Dublin, due to an illness.

“Guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last night’s show. I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it,” she announced via her official social media platforms.

Renee Rapp additionally promised to cater to all the ticket holders when she will return for the Leeds and Reading festivals in August.

