Ozzy Osbourne rejects Sharon, Jack's selection

The Osbourne family talks openly about the biopic revolving around the metal singer Ozzy and his wife Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne seemingly expressed disgust over his son and wife’s selection of actor for his biopic.

In the current episode of The Osbourne’s podcast, Ozzy, his wife Sharon, their son Jack, and their daughter Kelly Osbourne had a detailed discussion about the potential cast for their biopic, which was announced by the Osbournes in 2020.

In the same chat, the 38-year-old Jack stated an 'unlikely choice' for portraying the essence of the metal rock singer.

Jack excitedly started, “You know who I want to play Dad?”

“Bill Hader,” he went on to reveal.

“Everyone thinks I’m f******’ crazy until I show a side-by-side picture and that guy’s ability to morph [into a character],” Jack even mentioned.

Even though Jack’s mother Sharon was convinced of his choice, his father Ozzy expressed unfamiliarity with the name.

After seeing Bill’s picture, he exclaimed, ““F**** off!”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the family also talked about the actress who could take on Sharon’s role.

“I know who I want to play Mom,” said Ozzy’s daughter Kelly.

Speaking of the Dune: Part 2 hitmaker, she added, “I think Florence Pugh would do a fantastic [job.]” after which they started a new topic.