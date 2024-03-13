 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look

Ice Spice attended the 2024 Oscars Party hosted by 'Vanity Fair'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look

Ice Spice just called out her haters who made fun of her recent look at the 2024 Oscars Party by Vanity Fair on Sunday, March 10.

The In Ha Mood hit-maker took to her official X account, formerly Twitter, to defend her stylist and look at the event.

“I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” a person wrote, reacting to the photos of the artist’s dress at the party.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, responded with rage angrily to the post as she replied, “Lets see u b****** in custom dolce.”

However, the next day, just after midnight, the rapper changed her stance over how she wanted to respond to the tweet.

“Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P,” Ice Spice tweeted via her X account.

Last summer, the Barbie World singer blocked another X user who had seemingly compared the artist’s facial features to that of a woman with Down syndrome. 

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue video
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release
Shocking secret about Mariah Carey iconic cover gets out in public
Shocking secret about Mariah Carey iconic cover gets out in public