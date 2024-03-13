Ice Spice attended the 2024 Oscars Party hosted by 'Vanity Fair'

Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look

Ice Spice just called out her haters who made fun of her recent look at the 2024 Oscars Party by Vanity Fair on Sunday, March 10.

The In Ha Mood hit-maker took to her official X account, formerly Twitter, to defend her stylist and look at the event.

“I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” a person wrote, reacting to the photos of the artist’s dress at the party.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, responded with rage angrily to the post as she replied, “Lets see u b****** in custom dolce.”

However, the next day, just after midnight, the rapper changed her stance over how she wanted to respond to the tweet.

“Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P,” Ice Spice tweeted via her X account.

Last summer, the Barbie World singer blocked another X user who had seemingly compared the artist’s facial features to that of a woman with Down syndrome.