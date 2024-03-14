Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress

Ice Spice received backlash online for wearing a see-through black dress at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Ice Spice might’ve lost her calm a bit too much.

The 24-year-old rapper clapped back at trolls that criticized her see-through gown at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gasto, donned a black sheer dress with delicate lace detailing at the bodice that revealed her black undergarments beneath.

As some fans expressed their disappointment with her style, one netizen tweeted: “I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back.”

Clapping back at the user on Monday, Ice replied, “Lets see u b****** in custom dolce.”

However, after a while, the Barbie World hitmaker responded to the troller again in a follow-up tweet that read, “Srry 4 being a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :’P.”

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Ice reacted to a tweet defending her look which read: “Y’all are so annoying. Ariana [Grande] wore a half up n half down hairstyle for damnear 5yrs straight. what’s the issue?”