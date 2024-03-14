 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement

Zayn Malik interrupted Jimmy Fallon’s talk show to drop major updates about his upcoming album Room Under the Stairs.

On March 14, the PILLOWTALK singer stunned fans by crashing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and disrupting his opening monologue to share a snippet of his new single.

In a video shared by the talk show’s official account, Jimmy began, “What a great show we have for you tonight”, before he declared, “This is going to be one of our best shows. We have a giant-”.

Excited fans disturbed Jimmy mid-sentence with cheers as Zayn made his entrance into the show and without a word walked to the host’s desk to play his upcoming single What I Am from Jimmy’s laptop and handed him a mysterious note before taking his leave while flashing a smirk to the audience.

Jimmy later read the note and revealed a poster promoting Zayn’s upcoming album before he continued, “My new single, What I Am, is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under The Stairs, available May 17th."

"Hope you’ll check it out," the card stated to which the comedian replied, "I will Zayn!”.

It is pertinent to mention that this appearance comes a week after Zayn announced his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs.

He dropped the news in a rather extraordinary manner by archiving all his social media posts and posting a preview of the album’s content accompanied with the caption, “the zrought is over” indicating the impending release of this highly-anticipated project after a 3-year hiatus.  

