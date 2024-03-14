 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

David and Victoria Beckham's ‘be honest' moment bags BAFTA nomination

David and Victoria Beckham could bag a BAFTA for their Netflix docuseries 'Beckham'

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

David and Victoria Beckham’s hilarious “be honest” moment from their Netflix docuseries Beckham has received a TV BAFTA nomination.

The scene features Victoria in a confessional, saying that her family was middle class during her childhood. David then popped his head in the door and told her to “be honest,” leading Posh Spice to admit that her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

The fan favorite moment has been nominated in the “Memorable Moments” category. The Beckhams face tough competition in the category from: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor on Doctor Who, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown on Happy Valley, Logan Roy's death on Succession, Bill and Frank on The Last of Us, and the moment 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance on Channel 4's The Piano.

Despite competition from some beloved TV moments, sources think the Beckhams can win due to public support, as the category is one where the voters decide the winner. Since their Netflix docuseries was a hit with viewers, it seems the duo are poised to win.

"Posh and Becks' documentary Beckham faces some stiff competition, but given how many viewers watched the show on Netflix it might just triumph on the back of people power,” a source told The Sun.

"And the fact that they are in such esteemed company among the incredible nominees shows just what a big impression it made. There were some incredible TV moments during 2023, but the Beckhams can count on fans backing them in the voting. It's the only category where the public get to have their say."

