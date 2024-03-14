 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explodes WWE as he turns to dark side

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson boosts WWE ratings as he switches character to be a villain again leading a frenzy among fans

Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

WWE's Smackdown ratings are shot after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wore his villain mask again as he made fans go gaga.

Though the uptick in the ratings was not solely credited to the megastar, Deadline reports, however, the Jumanji star played a vital role.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 51-year-old opened up about the reaction he received to what in professional wrestling is known to be called 'heel turn' — meaning switching characters from a heroic storyline to a villainous one.

"It is the best to go back to WWE in this Rock 10.0 version where I could become a heel and say the things that people want to say," the WWE board member shared.

However, the craze for The Rock among the fans is still extremely strong.

To prove this, the late-night host showed the clip on his show where the wrestler-cum-actor dissing the crowd of Arizona but the audience who was there to watch their superstars wrestle were still cheering for him.

"And I went in and 'It's the number one city' and 'You cactus-loving-crackheads,'" the California native recalled."

He continued, "And then what I also said was 'And every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock' and all the women go crazy and I said 'Now, settle down you crackhead Karens.' And then they all cheered again!"

