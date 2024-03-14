 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Harrison Ford pays tribute to THIS filmmaker in movie 'Apocalypse Now'

Harrison Ford paid a sweet tribute to Star Wars director, George Lucas, through his character in the film, Apocalypse Now.

According to Screen Rant, the Indiana Jones actor portrayed the role of Colonel Lucas, a military officer who assigns Captain Willard his mission.

However, the name of the fictional character itself is a rather subtle yet thoughtful nod to the American filmmaker and philanthropist.

At the time of Apocalypse Now’s release, Ford had already gained immense popularity as he collaborated with Lucas to work in the Star Wars franchise.

Even though, the American actor has played the roles of many characters in different films created by Lucas, such as American Graffiti and Star Wars, the 79-year-old filmmaker initially did not recognize Ford’s tribute.

The 81-year-old had a rather witty response to the scenario, stating, "I'm an actor. You weren't supposed to recognize me."

Harrison Ford just proved his transformative ability as an actor by depicting his tribute so smoothly that even George Lucas himself could not recognize the character portrayal.

