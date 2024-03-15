Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed how she feels about her Instagram account of 8.3 million followers

Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about her social media accounts

Gwyneth Paltrow is not a fan of social media despite having 8.3 million followers.

In conversation with Sky News, the 51-year-old actress opened up about why she finds the online world “difficult” and “uncomfortable.”

“I find it really difficult to be honest, I don't intuitively want to do it, I don't post, I don't like to read comments,” she told the outlet while promoting her new meditation app Moments Of Space.

Moreover, she also shared that it's her team who tells her to conduct Q/A sessions on her Instagram stories daily to share details about her family and romantic life.

“I find it all a bit of an overwhelming proposition; however, I do understand it's this great way to connect with an audience and to share things that you're working on or If you're trying to build enterprise value you have to have engagement from people and customers,” Gwyneth added.

When asked why she shares details online despite being uncomfortable, the Iron Man actress said that it's her “authentic-self” that does it.

“I can't fake it, if I'm going to go on there, I'm going to be myself and I'm going to be honest, that's just me for better or for worse, I think I'm a very authentic person, one way or another, that's my style,” Gwyneth claimed.