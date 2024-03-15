Kate Middleton is currently under heavy scrutiny for sharing an edited image with her children

Kate Middleton faces serious warning for 'manipulated' Mother's Day picture

Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo received a serious warning from Instagram.

The notification comes after the Princess of Wales faced a lot of scrutiny for sharing a “manipulated” image with her children amid conspiracy theories about her whereabouts post-surgery.

After photo agencies like Reuters and Associated Press told journalists to “kill the photo,” Kate released an apologetic statement.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she apologized on X.

However, the princess did not remove the portrait from the royal couple's Instagram profile which prompted the platform to add a warning message below the image.

“Altered photo/video. The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post,” the warning read.

Moreover, when users click on it, they get access to a more detailed version about the manipulation of the image.

“Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context,” it added.