 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton faces serious warning for 'manipulated' Mother's Day picture

Kate Middleton is currently under heavy scrutiny for sharing an edited image with her children

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton faces serious warning for manipulated Mothers Day picture
Kate Middleton faces serious warning for 'manipulated' Mother's Day picture

Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo received a serious warning from Instagram.

The notification comes after the Princess of Wales faced a lot of scrutiny for sharing a “manipulated” image with her children amid conspiracy theories about her whereabouts post-surgery.

After photo agencies like Reuters and Associated Press told journalists to “kill the photo,” Kate released an apologetic statement.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she apologized on X.

However, the princess did not remove the portrait from the royal couple's Instagram profile which prompted the platform to add a warning message below the image.

“Altered photo/video. The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post,” the warning read.

Moreover, when users click on it, they get access to a more detailed version about the manipulation of the image.

“Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context,” it added.

Kali Uchis, Don Toliver announce birth of their first child
Kali Uchis, Don Toliver announce birth of their first child
Joe Manganiello 'moves fast' with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello 'moves fast' with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about her social media accounts
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about her social media accounts
Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals why Oscar win is 'life-changing'
Da'Vine Joy Randolph reveals why Oscar win is 'life-changing'
Finn Wolfhard reveals conflict behind shooting 'Stranger Things'
Finn Wolfhard reveals conflict behind shooting 'Stranger Things'
MrBeast issues apology to fans for THIS reason
MrBeast issues apology to fans for THIS reason
Zoe Saldana rocks casual attire in new everyday look: Video
Zoe Saldana rocks casual attire in new everyday look: Video
Oprah Winfrey to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Oprah Winfrey to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Meghan Markle launches exclusive lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard'
Meghan Markle launches exclusive lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard'
Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal Broadway starrer 'Othello': What we know
Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal Broadway starrer 'Othello': What we know
Jelly Roll announces exciting CMA Fest performance
Jelly Roll announces exciting CMA Fest performance
Benzino desperately craves Eminem's attention?
Benzino desperately craves Eminem's attention?