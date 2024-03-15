GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey

Renee Rapp along with Ted Lasso, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Yellowjackets bagged the top prizes being presented at the GLAAD Media Awards.

According to Variety the awards were given as the annual show celebrated its 35th anniversary on Thursday night, March 14, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and the ceremony being hosted by the comedian and actor, Wayne Brady.

Renee Rapp received the award in the category of outstanding music artist while Ted Lasso took home the trophy for outstanding comedy series.

The outstanding drama series award went to Yellowjackets while RuPaul’s show titled, RuPaul’s Drag Race won the category of outstanding reality competition program.

Oprah Winfrey was honoured with the Vanguard award, by the iconic Chicago drag performer Chili Pepper and celebrity host Paolo Presta, for the TV show host’s commendable contributions in advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

GLAAD Media Awards has been honouring different celebrities and philanthropists from the fields of media, television, music as well as journalism, who accurately depict the LGBTQ community, standing up for their rights along side fighting the ongoing battle for inclusivity.