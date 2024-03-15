Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed

Meghan Markle has shown genius marketing tactics with new brand

Meghan Markle unveiled her new brand American Riviera Orchard in a “marketing” ploy to get attention, per an expert.

As Prince Harry and Prince William attended the Diana Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Meghan announced her new brand on Instagram.

Royal expert Robert Jobson notes this to be “poor timing,” but a good marketing move.

Speaking to Daily Express US, royal expert Robert Jobson hit out at the decision but claimed the move was "good marketing".

He said: "This is poor timing once again. Meghan knows she will get a reaction and that's exactly what she wants. This is an example of good marketing. She knows what she is doing."

Jobson also noted that despite their agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth that they wouldn’t use their Sussex titles to derive business, she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex on ARO’s Instagram account. He said the Sussexes are set to spend their lives in America and so they should stick to being called Harry and Meghan.

He said: "Meghan and Harry struck an agreement with the Queen not to use their royal titles for financial gain. But the Queen is no longer with us.”

"I don't know why they don't just call it Meghan and Harry. That would be far more popular. Not many people know them. It's time they stopped worrying about the Royal Family. They have a big enough brand,” he argued.

"They will be in America all their lives now and so should establish themselves as Meghan and Harry," he concluded.