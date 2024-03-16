Photo: Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life

Jason Momoa is seemingly focusing on his career after claiming that he has “much to do” with his life.

As fans will know, the 44-year-old Game of Thrones alum has embarked on a nomadic journey in his new docuseries named On The Roam.

Talking about this gig, Jason previously shared his secret insecurities related to his career to the publication Variety.

Jason revealed at that time, “I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far,” before declaring, “I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing.”

Now, on Friday, Jason talked to Men’s Health Magazine, where he detailed how he is keeping up with his reputation of trying out new things.

When asked about how he maintains “to have a fresh perspective on the world,” Jason simply responded, “I'm going after everything.”

He also disclosed, “I went after Chief of War. Directing a commercial with my best friend, with my mother, for Guinness."

"I'm in a comedy with Jack Black. I've done about three different franchises that are all really fun. I have a TV show called On the Roam that is literally doing the things that I love to do,” he said of his on-going multiple gigs.

The ex-husband of Lisa Bonet went on to profess, “I'm living all the dreams I've ever wanted to do,” after which he started a new discussion.